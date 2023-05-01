Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Sells 118,140 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,140 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,067 shares of company stock valued at $613,365. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

