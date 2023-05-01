Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Sells 87,769 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,769 shares during the quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.09.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

