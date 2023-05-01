Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Takes $11.48 Million Position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,333,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,000. VectivBio comprises approximately 0.7% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VECT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VectivBio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. VectivBio Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

