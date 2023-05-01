Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Takes $4.80 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZYME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 804.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,930,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 73.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 237.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

Zymeworks Stock Performance

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZYME stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $537.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Stories

