Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freshpet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 441,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,515,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter.

FRPT opened at $68.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.96. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

