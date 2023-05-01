FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of FSEP stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

