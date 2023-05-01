FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,096,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $11,639,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

