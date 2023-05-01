FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.6 %

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCN opened at $180.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.86. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

