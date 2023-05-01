Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.93 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

