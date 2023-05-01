FY2023 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lifted by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.27. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

BOKF stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,754,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

