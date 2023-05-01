FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $873.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

