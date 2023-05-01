Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,042,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 30,983,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.8 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
