Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,042,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 30,983,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.8 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

