Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

GMRE stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $608.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $55,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

