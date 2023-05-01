Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRS. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

