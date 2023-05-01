Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $30.74 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $327.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.