Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $60.23 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

