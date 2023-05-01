Globe Life (GL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.20-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

