Goldstein Advisors LLC Takes $519,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $138.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

