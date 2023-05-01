Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Announces Dividend

NYSE:GHC opened at $575.57 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

