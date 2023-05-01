Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,309 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

