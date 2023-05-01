Great Waters Wealth Management Invests $273,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 366,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

