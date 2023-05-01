Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 49,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $118.34 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

