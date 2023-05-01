Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Holdings Decreased by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. trimmed its position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Gritstone bio makes up approximately 1.1% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Gritstone bio worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 600.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRTS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gritstone bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.