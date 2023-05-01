Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $177.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

