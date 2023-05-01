Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 388,312 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,411,000. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 321,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 251,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.22 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.