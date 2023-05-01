Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Separately, HSBC cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Hays has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
