Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Hays has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Hays Cuts Dividend

About Hays

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

