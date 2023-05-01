Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $310.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $269.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.38.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

