Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.46. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

