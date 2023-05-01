Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

