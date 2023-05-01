HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.74.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $420.95 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $431.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.79. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

