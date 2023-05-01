Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 1,283.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

