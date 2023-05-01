Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Capri by 252.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 285,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

