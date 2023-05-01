Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,782 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.10.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

