Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,792 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance
NYSE:PKG opened at $135.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.91. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $165.72.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
