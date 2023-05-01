Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,547 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 841,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

