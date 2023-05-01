Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,064 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMBS opened at $46.92 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

