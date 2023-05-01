Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,553 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

