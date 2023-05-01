Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edison International Price Performance

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

