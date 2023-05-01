Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

