Ieq Capital LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $411.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

