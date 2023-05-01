Ieq Capital LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

