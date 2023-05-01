Ieq Capital LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

NYSE:DINO opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

