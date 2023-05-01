Ieq Capital LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

