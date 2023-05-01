Ieq Capital LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NTRS opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

