Ieq Capital LLC Has $289,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.40 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

