Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,667,000 after buying an additional 636,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

