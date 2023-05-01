Ieq Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in CarMax by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in CarMax by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after buying an additional 540,819 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,944,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 503,035 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 397,891 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

