Ieq Capital LLC Invests $254,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 856,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

