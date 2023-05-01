Ieq Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $63.93 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

