Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,568 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

